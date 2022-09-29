Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,080,000 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the August 31st total of 17,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $15.59. 6,668,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,121,552. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 406,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 154,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

