Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.87

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 7011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.