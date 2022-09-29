Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,154 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,154 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

