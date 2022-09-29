Center For Asset Management LLC Buys 410 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.12. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.79 and a 12 month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

