Center For Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,605,000 after buying an additional 1,081,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,309,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

