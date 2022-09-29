Center For Asset Management LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Corning Price Performance

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

