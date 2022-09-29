Center For Asset Management LLC Has $352,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

