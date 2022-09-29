Center For Asset Management LLC Invests $294,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

