Center For Asset Management LLC Invests $313,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $55.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

