Center For Asset Management LLC Invests $576,000 in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 481,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 31.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 85,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.33.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 2.1 %

About Vodafone Group Public

VOD opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.