Center For Asset Management LLC Invests $580,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

