Center For Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.