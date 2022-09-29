Center For Asset Management LLC Takes $918,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. British American Tobacco accounts for about 0.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,077,000 after buying an additional 13,859,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,653 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

About British American Tobacco

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.