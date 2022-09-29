CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Buys 19,448 Shares

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde purchased 19,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £21,198.32 ($25,614.21).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

On Friday, September 23rd, Max Royde bought 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £16,240 ($19,623.01).

CentralNic Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CNIC opened at GBX 115.13 ($1.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CentralNic Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 153.78 ($1.86). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.20. The company has a market capitalization of £332.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5,725.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CentralNic Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.