Ceres Price Hits $28.27 on Top Exchanges (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Ceres has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a market cap of $687,041.62 and approximately $6,702.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.27 or 0.00146034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 24,300 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

