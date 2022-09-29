CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 76.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 78,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CF. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.21.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

