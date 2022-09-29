CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 875 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 250.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 340.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,832,000 after acquiring an additional 581,004 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $20,823,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,308,000 after acquiring an additional 317,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

SNV traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 674,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,019. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

