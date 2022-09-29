CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 418 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after buying an additional 2,478,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,702,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ON Semiconductor Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ:ON traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,072,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,862,207. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.
ON Semiconductor Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Recommended Stories
