CFO4Life Group LLC Buys Shares of 144,698 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20,003.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,130,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,814 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,901,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 750,056 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,658,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,801,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.55. 579,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.