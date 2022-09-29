CFO4Life Group LLC Has $237,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 32,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. 605,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,342. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.