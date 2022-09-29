CFO4Life Group LLC Has $47.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,157,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,659. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $330.53 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

