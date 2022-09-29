CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $35.62. 4,347,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

