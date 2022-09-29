CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 7,351 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GSIE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.89. 766,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,011. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.