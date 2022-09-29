CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 760 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $3.86 on Thursday, hitting $181.94. 8,237,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,849. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $180.31 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.76 and a 200 day moving average of $204.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

