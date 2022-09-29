CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,511,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,919,188. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $244.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

