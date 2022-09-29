CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 607,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.32%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.