Chainswap (ASAP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00

Chainswap (ASAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Chainswap has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a total market cap of $445,705.39 and $5.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,428.20 or 1.00008188 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006636 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064372 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,484,162 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.