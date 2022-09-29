Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 19,734 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,844. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

