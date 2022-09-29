Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $420,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,097. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $198.79 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

