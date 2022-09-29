Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,356. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23.

