Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 313,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VEA stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $36.41. 1,173,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,902,018. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $53.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21.

