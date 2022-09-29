Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 90,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,418,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.