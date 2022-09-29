Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.97

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.97 and traded as low as $1.83. Chimerix shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 1,567,671 shares.

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $162.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,482.40% and a negative return on equity of 171.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chimerix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Chimerix by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at $863,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

