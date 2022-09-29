China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.16

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 143728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.
China Construction Bank Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.34.
China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.57 billion during the quarter.
About China Construction Bank
China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Construction Bank (CICHY)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.