China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $11.79.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.