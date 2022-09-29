China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $27.75

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.75, but opened at $26.39. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
China Southern Airlines Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Trading of China Southern Airlines
About China Southern Airlines
China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
Recommended Stories
