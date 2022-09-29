China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $27.75

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.75, but opened at $26.39. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 55.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 59,104 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 97.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 18.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

