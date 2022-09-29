Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Chubb Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CB opened at $180.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.23 and a 200-day moving average of $199.64. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

