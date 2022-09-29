Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) is Values First Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 1.9% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $388.00. 871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

