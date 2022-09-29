Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for approximately 4.1% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Cintas by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.40.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock traded down $4.76 on Thursday, hitting $389.79. 2,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,252. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.09 and a 200-day moving average of $399.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

