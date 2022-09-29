Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Cut to $450.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $362.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.30.

Shares of CTAS opened at $394.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $416.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.52. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

