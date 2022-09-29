Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Reduced by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.