CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $207.50

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 207.50 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 208.50 ($2.52), with a volume of 206753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221.50 ($2.68).
Separately, Shore Capital lowered CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.
CMC Markets Trading Down 4.5 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.38. The stock has a market cap of £597.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 832.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
About CMC Markets
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.
