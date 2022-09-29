CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $207.50

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 207.50 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 208.50 ($2.52), with a volume of 206753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221.50 ($2.68).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital lowered CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

CMC Markets Trading Down 4.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.38. The stock has a market cap of £597.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 832.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity

About CMC Markets

In other news, insider David Fineberg bought 114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £299.82 ($362.28). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,047 shares of company stock valued at $263,253.

(Get Rating)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.