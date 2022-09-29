Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Shares Down 1.1%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. 5,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 9,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

