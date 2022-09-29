Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup lowered Cochlear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Cochlear Price Performance
Shares of CHEOY traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $88.50.
Cochlear Cuts Dividend
Cochlear Company Profile
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cochlear (CHEOY)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.