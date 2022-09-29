Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered Cochlear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Cochlear Price Performance

Shares of CHEOY traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

Cochlear Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4489 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

