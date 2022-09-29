Coerente Capital Management Has $19.89 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Coerente Capital Management lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 4.4% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $96.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.48. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

