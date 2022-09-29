Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:RQI traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 577,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,257. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 81,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth about $569,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 576,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

