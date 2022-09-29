Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Position Lessened by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,329,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,536 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA accounts for approximately 1.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.70% of Comfort Systems USA worth $110,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,838,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,922,000 after buying an additional 91,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.13. 429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,010. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.04 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.77.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,706,349.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,957.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,989. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

