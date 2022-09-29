Comparing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -122.63% -37.11% -25.47% RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Microvast has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 1 1 0 2.00 RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Microvast and RoboGroup T.E.K., as provided by MarketBeat.

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 226.80%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Microvast and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $151.98 million 4.06 -$206.48 million N/A N/A RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RoboGroup T.E.K. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microvast.

Summary

Microvast beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system. It also develops, markets, and distributes Coderz platform products, an experiential, gaming-based digital platform for science and virtual robotics competitions through virtual robots, programming languages, challenging arenas, and curricula designed for learners of various levels and ages in the general science and technology education, and home education markets. In addition, the company markets and sells products from third parties; and offers upgrading and installing services. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. was a former subsidiary of D.D.Y. Wing Aviation Ltd.

