Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by William Marsh Rice University

William Marsh Rice University cut its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,618 shares during the quarter. Confluent comprises about 0.6% of William Marsh Rice University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. William Marsh Rice University’s holdings in Confluent were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 928.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after buying an additional 167,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,139,000 after buying an additional 342,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,575 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

CFLT traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $23.17. 90,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,313. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

