ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Lifted by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

